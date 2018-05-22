SEE: How many people smoke around the world?

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco use has reached epidemic levels globally.



Smoking has been linked to a number of serious health issues, such as cancer and asthma and even death; however, people continue to smoke cigarettes all over the world.

It appears as though the risks of smoking and the benefits of quitting does not seem to impact the global population.

If smoking rates continue as they are now, an estimated 8 million lives around the world will be lost to tobacco use annually by 2030.

So, instead of just looking at the benefits of quitting, here are some undeniable facts that may put the scale of the problem into perspective:



