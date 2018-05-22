advertisement
22 May 2018

SEE: How many people smoke around the world?

The statistics might surprise you...

0

According to the World Health Organization, tobacco use has reached epidemic levels globally.

Smoking has been linked to a number of serious health issues, such as cancer and asthma and even death; however, people continue to smoke cigarettes all over the world.

It appears as though the risks of smoking and the benefits of quitting does not seem to impact the global population.

If smoking rates continue as they are now, an estimated 8 million lives around the world will be lost to tobacco use annually by 2030. 

So, instead of just looking at the benefits of quitting, here are some undeniable facts that may put the scale of the problem into perspective:

smoking globally

Joshua Carstens & Jemima Lewin

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Need motivation? Joel Stransky stood on the podium at the Cape Epic, a year after being in ICU

2018-04-12 10:30
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Mental health & your work »

How open are you about mental illness in the workplace?

Mental health in the workplace – what you can do to help

If you know that one of your colleagues suffers from a mental illness, would you be able to help them at work? Maligay Govender offers some helpful mental health "first aid" tips.

Sleep & You »

Sleep vs. no sleep Diagnosis of insomnia

6 things that are sabotaging your sleep

Kick these shut-eye killers to the kerb and make your whole life better – overnight.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 