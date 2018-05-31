advertisement
Updated 31 May 2018

Here’s what happens to your body when you quit smoking

Looking for the motivation to quit? In as little as 20 minutes after you stop smoking you’ll start to see small improvements.

When you quit smoking, over time you’ll notice changes to your body and health: your sense of taste returns, breathing becomes easier, your fitness improves, and the appearance of your skin and teeth improves. 

“When a cigarette burns, it releases a dangerous cocktail of over 5 000 different chemicals; many of these chemicals are poisonous and more than 70 may cause cancer," Thea Cunningham, Cancer Research UK’s health information officer, told The Independent.

“If you smoke, the best thing you can do for your health is to quit. There’s no such thing as a safe cigarette – whether you’re a social smoker or use your tobacco in a roll-up, cigar or shisha pipe, it puts your health at risk." 

We decided to find out what happens to your body when you quit smoking:

Compiled by Mandy Freeman

 
