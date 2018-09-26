SPONSORED: Find the Nicorette Transdermal Patch that’s right for you

Quitting smoking is no small feat and the journey differs from person to person.
Nicorette Transdermal Patches are a form of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) that provide smaller doses of nicotine than you would normally get from a cigarette, but enough to help beat the cravings.
It works for up to 16 hours, leaving no nicotine in your system overnight and helping you get a full night’s rest1.
It is also available in three different strengths to suit different smokers needs.
Whether you are a light smoker or a heavy smoker, as long as you want to quit there’s a Nicorette Transdermal Patch that’s right for you.
Reference
1. Nicotine addiction in Britain: A report of the Tobacco Advisory Group of the Royal College of Physicians. London: Royal College of Physician, 2000.