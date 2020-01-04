04 January 2020
Owning a dog may lower risk of early death
How could a canine companion help you live longer?
Researchers have finally come to the conclusion that having a canine companion could lower your risk of early death.
A study was conducted with almost 4 million people, and spanned over 70 years.
Another study also discovered that people who owned dogs had improved health after experiencing major cardiovascular events, like heart attacks or strokes.
Image credit: iStock
