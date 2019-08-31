31 August 2019
WATCH: Is it possible for your cat to mirror your personality traits?
Studies have found that cats tend to mirror their owners personality traits.
Studies have found that cat's behaviours and what they tend to do, mirror their owners personality traits. Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? If you're unsure, you can find out by watching the way your cat goes about their day.
Image credit: iStock
