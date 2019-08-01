WATCH: A breathing problem meant this French bulldog pup couldn’t play with other dogs – but a life-saving op fixed that Ten-month-old French bulldog puppy Dory couldn't run and play with other dogs, due to a breathing problem - but a life-saving operation costing more than R30 000 has fixed that.

Dory the French bulldog puppy had to undergo a life-saving operation after left grasping for breath due to her flat face.



The procedure, which cost more than R30 000, saw her nostrils widened, and tissue removed from inside her airways.

Image credit: PA