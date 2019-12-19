Updated 19 December 2019
How to keep your cat away from the Christmas tree
It's no secret that felines are obsessed with poking around holiday decorations.
Tips to keep your cat away from the tree this Christmas.
Image credit:
Jessica Lewis, Unsplash
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.