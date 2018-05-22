How skipping this much sleep makes arguing with your partner more dangerous

Even the slightest annoyance can spark an argument when
you’re short on sleep. And the physical
effects of a fight when you’re zonked can be especially dangerous, research
from The Ohio State University Institute for Behavioral Medicine Research
suggests.
In the study, researchers recruited 43 couples to come
to their lab, where they answered questions on their sleep habits, had blood
samples taken and then tried to resolve a conflict with their partner.
Read more: 7sleep products to help you have the best rest ever
When
both couples slept less the night before, they tended to behave more negatively
during the conflict – say, with more hostility, criticism, contempt, withdrawal
or nonverbal issues like glowering or eye-rolling. And for every hour of sleep
lost from participants’ norm, their levels of two known markers of inflammation
rose by 6% following conflict. That’s important, since the amount of sleep
didn’t affect markers of inflammation that morning – it only became significant
once the conflict began.
Read more: 3 tips
to a better night’s sleep
This
suggests that short sleep messes with your body’s response to stress, making
your inflammation levels rise in response to an emotionally-wrought situation,
the researchers believe. And that can be a health risk: Higher levels of these
inflammatory factors have been linked to a higher risk of heart disease,
diabetes and arthritis, among other conditions, according to a news release.
Read more: Feel great
after a bad night of sleep
The
good news is, there seemed to be a protective effect if even one partner was
well-rested: That tended to be enough to neutralise disagreements started by
the sleep-deprived partner, the researchers say. That’s just one reason you should
always shoot for at least seven hours of shut-eye a night.
This article was originally published on www.menshealth.com
Image credit: iStock
Christa Sgobba