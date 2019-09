WATCH: Sperm counts are falling, but there could be an answer to the 'semen crisis' While it's not a full-blown crisis, the mysterious drop in sperm counts is being tackled by sperm-tech startups.

Since 1973, sperm counts have been plummeting, and scientists are yet pinpoint the exact cause behind it.

Even though the situation looks bleak, there seems to be a solution for the male fertility crisis.

While scientists haven't drawn any solid conclusions and currently speculate the drop is associated with lifestyle habits, there is a wave of start-up companies helping men to test their "load".

