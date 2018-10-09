Could the Mediterranean diet and olive oil reduce erectile dysfunction?

The Mediterranean diet has been linked to lower cancer risk and a healthier heart. And
now, it’s been linked to a better sex life, according to new research.
Scientists
from the University of Athens studied 660 guys who followed a Mediterranean
diet, which is high in in fruit and vegetables, legumes, fish, nuts and olive
oil. It found that only one-fifth of the men, who were 67 years old on average,
reported erectile dysfunction, according to Newsweek. In comparison,
estimates show that 52% of men between 40 and 70 years old deal with erectile
dysfunction, according to John Hopkins Medicine.
This
research was presented at the European Society of Cardiology conference in
Munich and has not yet been published.
The
study recommends eating nine tablespoons of olive oil, 13 servings of
vegetables, six pieces of fruit, three servings of fish and two portions of
beans a week to decrease risk, reported Newsweek. However,
study authors believe olive oil is especially beneficial because it keeps blood
vessels healthy. This is important because the penis relies on a steady supply
of blood to maintain erections.
“Men
who follow a Med diet – particularly consuming lots of olive oil – see their
risk of impotence reduced
by up to 40% in older age,” lead researcher Dr Christina Chrysohoou told the
paper. “It offers men a long-term solution without taking any medication, such
as Viagra.”
But
could this cooking staple really be the secret to stronger erections?
Does it actually work?
“People
should not take away from the article that olive oil itself is some magical
cure or preventative for erectile dysfunction,” Dr
Nathan Starke, urologist at Houston Methodist, told Men’s Health in an email.
Dr
Miguel Pineda, Director of Male Sexual Dysfunction and Urologic Prosthetics at
Staten Island University Hospital, agrees that dousing your food in olive oil
isn’t the solution.
“It
is important to realise that there is no quick-fix to prevent or cure erectile
dysfunction,” he tells Men’s Health in an
email. “My concern is that people will see a headline about olive oil
preventing erectile dysfunction, and they will continue with their usual
unhealthy diet and lack of exercise and simply consume spoonfuls of olive oil
to their day!”
Adapting
healthier habits overall, like exercising and following the Mediterranean diet,
could help with impotence.
The
diet notably benefits your heart because it includes good fat and plenty of fruits
and vegetables. This may help with erections because “what is good for the
heart and blood vessels is good for erectile function, which relies on small
arteries to provide the blood it needed for penile engorgement,” Dr Starke
explains. “So in that regard, I agree with the article.”
Plus,
you could follow the Mediterranean diet to drop a few kilograms, and studies
have shown that extra weight is linked to erectile dysfunction, as Men’s Health has previously
reported. If you’re dealing with impotence and are at least 20% heavier than
your ideal weight, then adopting a healthier diet may be a good strategy.
This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Melissa Matthews