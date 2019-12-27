27 December 2019
WATCH: 7 health facts you may not have known about men's health
Here are some troubling health stats for men that may come as a surprise to you...
Stringr
There are some frightening men's health statistics out there. How many of these are you aware of?
Image: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.