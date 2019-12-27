advertisement
27 December 2019

WATCH: 7 health facts you may not have known about men's health

Here are some troubling health stats for men that may come as a surprise to you...

Stringr

There are some frightening men's health statistics out there. How many of these are you aware of?

Image: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

FDA bans e-cig liquid products that look like snacks and candies

2018-09-12 19:00

More:

ManNews
advertisement

Other news

Live healthier

Lifestyle »

E-cigarettes: Here are five things to know

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.

Allergy »

Ditch the itch: Researchers find new drug to fight hives

A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 