Plastic surgery for men surging ahead Historically speaking, the majority of plastic surgery patients were women. However, the number of men going under the knife is rapidly increasing.

A growing number of American men are having cosmetic surgery to improve their looks and increase their confidence, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reports.

More than 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on US men in 2017, according to the group.

While there are no official statistics regarding the South African cosmetic industry, the numbers that continue to come out of the USA are very interesting, and the trends are quite similar in SA.

"For a lot of men, just having a procedure on an area of their body that they're self-conscious about can really make a positive impact on how they see themselves," Dr Lorelei Grunwaldt, a plastic surgeon in Pittsburgh, said in a society news release.

Over the past five years, there was a 23% increase in liposuction and a 12% increase in tummy tucks among men, and a 30% increase in male breast reductions, according to the society.

Young men tend to focus more on enhancing their bodies, while older men have more minimally invasive facial procedures to look younger.

In 2017, nearly 100 000 men had filler injections, a 99% increase since 2000, with a fourfold increase in Botox injections, the group said.

Dr Jeffrey Janis, president of the society, noted that it is important to have cosmetic procedures done by a board-certified surgeon.

"The extensive training that these doctors go through gives them the versatility to offer their patients more choices so that each person receives the right procedures to meet their goals," he said.