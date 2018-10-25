Struggling to build muscle? These 4 unusual tips will help You might find yourself struggling to build muscle, but that doesn't mean you should give up. Try soaking up some sun or choosing a new gym buddy.

Follow these four tips to enhance your muscle building.

1. Do isometric exercises

To look shredded like a bodybuilder, put your training on hold: Isometric exercises can make the blood vessels feeding your muscles stand out, according to a British study.

Read more: The back test to see how strong you really are

Men who did isometric exercises, which involve performing part of an exercise without movement – like holding the midway point of a biceps curl – increased the size of their arteries by 11%. What’s more, their blood pressure dropped.

The researchers understand that the exercises increased the nitric oxide in the participants’ blood. Do four sets of two-minute holds, three times a week, for eight weeks.

2. Soak up some sun

Sunlight is strong! Vitamin D may be the secret to big muscles, says a study in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise. Scientists found that people with higher blood levels of vitamin D tend to have stronger upper and lower body muscles.

Read more: 3 workout tips that will save you time and get you gains faster

“The vitamin acts like a hormone. It might affect testosterone,” says Dr Paul Thompson, lead author of the study. Most adults need 600 IU of vitamin D daily.

3. Jiggle

Time to jiggle: Research from the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research has shown that exercising on a vibrating platform can enhance your upper body workout. So if you’re looking to tone your arms or chest, sign up for a Powerplate class at your local Virgin Active.

Read more: The ultimate workout playlist to boost performance from six personal trainers

But remember, this study concluded that exercising on a vibrating platform would only increase your upper body workout, a vibrating platform was shown to have no effect on lower body exercises.

4. Choose your gym buddy wisely

Harsh reality: Watching someone suffer through a workout can kill your motivation, according Canadian researchers. When people watched just seven minutes of contestants struggling with exercise on the reality TV show The Biggest Loser, they showed little desire to hit the gym afterwards.

Read more: Four moves that you must try to build muscle

Bottom line: Keep a positive attitude and focus on your own routine.

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock