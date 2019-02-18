advertisement
18 February 2019

'My unexplained weight gain turned out to be a major thyroid problem'

Every woman should know the subtle signs of this condition.

“It felt like I was living in a body that wasn’t mine.” During her mid-twenties, Kaitlyn Hoever felt increasingly depressed and exhausted. “I didn’t want to see my friends or return their texts,” recalls the now-31-year-old entrepreneur. She was gaining weight even though she worked out religiously and was meticulous about her eating habits.

Read more: 7 ways your thyroid is messing with your body

When the doctor dismisses you…

Kaitlyn didn’t have a regular doctor to discuss her symptoms with, so it wasn’t until she was 26, and Googling them, that she began to suspect she had an underachieving thyroid. She visited a GP, but he was dismissive, saying she just needed to eat less and work out more to lose weight.

Read more: 11 thyroid symptoms in women that could point to a serious problem

Kaitlyn begged him to test her thyroid and her TSH was 20. Another physician later said that, based on her symptom history, she likely had hypothyroidism for at least five years.

Kaitlyn’s experience is far from rare…

Hypothyroidism’s symptoms are often shrugged off, which can have deleterious results. Left untreated, the condition can raise your bad LDL cholesterol, increase your risk for heart disease and infertility and in rare cases, lead to a life-threatening condition known as a myxedema coma.

Read more: The best way to lose weight when you have hypothyroidism

Kaitlyn started taking medication just over two years ago. She’s since lost much of the weight and her emotional state and energy levels have mostly returned to normal. Still, it’s taken several years to arrive at a treatment plan that works. Finding the right dose is often a dance between symptoms and side effects, says endocrinologist Dr Martin Surks.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.com

Image credit: iStock

Virginia Sole-Smith

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

FDA bans e-cig liquid products that look like snacks and candies

2018-09-12 19:00
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Fitness »

Diet or exercise – or both? Download the maximum mass workout plan to build big muscles in 28 days How to get the most from your cardio workouts

How to pick a fitness tracker that's right for you

Like a personal coach, a fitness tracker can motivate you to reach goals and strive for new ones.

Monitoring blood pressure »

Must blood pressure rise with age? Remote tribes hold clues Weight regained after weight-loss op can tell your doc a lot Gum disease may worsen your blood pressure problems

Even a slight rise in blood pressure might shrink young brains

A new study found that above normal blood pressure can be associated with lower grey matter volume in a number of areas of the brain.

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 