Man reveals how he lost 76kg after his girlfriend cheated on him The ultimate motivator turned out to be infidelity.

Getting cheated on by your significant other is a heart-wrenching experience to endure; however, it can also turn out to be a powerful motivator, as this Englishman, Mike Vaughn, has come to discover.

'Motivation to really improve my life'

Vaughn, who at his heaviest weighed a little over 200kg, was struggling with his goal to lose weight, or even control it. Then, the hammer fell: His girlfriend had been cheating on him, to boot. Despite the devastating setback, though, Vaughn steeled his resolve and put in the work to lose weight.

“My life could have gone in one of two ways,” he told the Daily Mail. “Go back into a depression and comfort eat and go back to square one, or use it as motivation to really improve my life. I wasn’t going to let something like that destroy everything I had worked for, I would use it to spur me on and I did.”

Since then, he’s changed his diet, committed to his fitness, and has seen major results: In fact, he’s now lost 76 kg and he’s still continuing to lose weight.

Exercise 'boot camp'

“I put everything into my diet and training, and I can honestly say now I’ve never been happier,” he said. “Since then, I’ve found the consistency that I needed so much. Her cheating was a blessing in disguise.”

Vaughn completely overhauled his diet by cutting out chips, cold drinks, burgers, and pizza; instead replacing them with water, salads and regular servings of eggs, fish, and vegetables. But he first started to lose weight when, with the recommendation of a friend, he took part in a six-week exercise “boot camp”. From there, he joined a nearby gym, where he became a member of a group personal training programme. Since then, his heartbreaking story has culminated in a happy, healthy ending.

Originally published on menshealth.com

Image credit: Men's Health