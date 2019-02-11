'I gained 13 kilos of muscle by tracking my calories'

Growing up, Fulufhelo Siphuma knew
all about the great benefits of exercise. But when life got a bit too
demanding, fitness took a back seat. Not liking the sluggish feelings due to
the lack of exercise, she decided to head back to the gym and totally transform
her body. Wanting to challenge herself, set her sights on building lean muscle.
With a whole lot of determination, consistency and discipline, this audit
manager gained 13kg of muscle and is now sharing her passion for fitness.
Fulufhelo Siphuma
City: Pretoria
Occupation: Audit
manager
Weight before: 49kg
Weight after: 62kg
Time required to reach goal: A year
Secret weapon to your fitness
journey: Discipline and proper time management
How it all started
“I have always been active growing up. When I grew up, we used to
fetch water from the communal street tap, these on rare blessed golden days,
otherwise you would first have a fierce fight with a bull in order to get your
turn to draw water from a spring. I did a lot of other house chores which kept
me active. We also had a bit of sport at school even though we had very little
facilities,” she recalls. When Fulufhelo went to university to study chartered
accounting, she slipped a bit on her physical activity due to her demanding
schedule. Due to this, she says that her energy levels dropped, making it
harder to concentrate and be productive.
It wasn’t only her activity levels that had her energy levels
down; her eating wasn’t that great either. “I used to eat anything with
the mindset that I have a faster metabolism and would never gain weight. I
loved simple carbs such as cakes, chocolates,” she explains. Fulufhelo wasn’t
happy with her lack of energy; she decided it was time to head back to the gym.
“I had to find something that will increase my energy levels and
keep me upbeat. I started going back into fitness.” When she got back into things,
she kept it basic. “Bodyweight exercises were my go-to exercises at the
beginning of my journey”. When her body changed, she started adding in
weight training. Next to change was her eating habits. She adjusted her eating
habits to suit her goals, something which is often easier said than done.
How she eats
“My goal to transform and build muscle and I was having a hard
time eating enough calories to build muscle. I started calorie tracking to
ensure I am consuming enough protein and calories to meet my goals. And kept a
calories-ingested versus calories-expended journal. Along the way, I learnt
that no workout is good enough to transform a body without a solid diet plan
behind it. Once I got over the hurdle of actually showing up to the gym
consistently, I had to ensure that my results were not sabotaged by bad eating
habits,” she explains.
This meant that she needed to ensure that she ate the right food
pre and post workouts. “I started fuelling my body right so that I don’t
sabotage my results. I fuelled my workout with high-quality carbs and followed
up my exercises with lean protein and yet more carbs. If you want to put on
weight, you cannot be shy with the carbs and good fats.” Fulufhelo eats six
meals a day, all which are balanced and cater to her goals.
On a typical day, she starts with oats, three fresh fruits, one of
which is a banana, and a scoop of protein powder. Fulufhelo has a variety of
snacks of which she chooses from, such as boiled eggs, avocado toast, protein
bars, cottage cheese and veggies, and fruit. Lunch and dinner consist of a
lean protein like chicken, fish and steak with salad, vegetables and brown
rice. Fulufhelo says that she is sure to track her calories set her goals on an
app so that she knows she is hitting her target. And to round off her day, she
has a protein shake before bed.
More than muscle gains
Fulufhelo says that since falling in love with fitness, she’s had
a better approach to working out, “I work out because I love my body and not
because I hate my body and that helps me enjoy the journey so much more”. This
has led to her coming out of her shell since her transformation, so much so,
that she now aspires to help others reach self -love and confidence. “My
confidence grew and passion expanded to also instilling the love for fitness to
other people. That is how Fulufhelo
Siphuma-fitnesswas born to give tips to the fitness
family. Right now we are sitting in 33 000 followers. I started the
fitness boot camps and radio fitness talks as well. Where I instil this
confidence and self-love,” she explains.
Fulufhelo’s tips
Wellness is a necessity: “As
women, it is imperative that we prioritise wellness and healthy lifestyles to
energise us for the demands that life puts on us be it motherhood, executive
position, entrepreneurship art etc. Wellness is not just exercise; it comes in
many forms, be it meditation, painting, reading, writing, and getting that spa day.”
Be patient: “If
you are embarking on a weight loss or a weight gain regime, results will not come
overnight as we would wish, but this journey is totally worth it and your body
will reward you for it in more ways than one. You will enjoy how exercise immediately improves your state of mind and energises you.”
Give yourself a break: “It
is okay to rest. Your body actually needs to rest. It’s good and well when
you’re so committed to your workout, but if you’re not giving your body enough
time to recover and rebuild, it can increase your risk of injury and actually
hinder your progress.”
