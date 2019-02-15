Everything you should know before trying a plant-based diet It’s not all wheatgrass shots and kale salads.

Plant-based diets have been around forever, but the term is gaining serious traction in 2019. Between #plantbased sweet potato nachos piled with colourful veggies taking over Instagram and Beyoncé offering up free concert tickets to fans who adopt more plant-focused habits, there’s never been a more popular time to move toward plant-based eating.

Plant-based isn’t the same as vegan

Obviously, a plant-based diet means prioritising plant foods. But there’s plenty of nuance (and individual flexibility) when it comes to plant-based eating.

“A plant-based diet means eating primarily whole plant foods rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, antioxidants, and healthy fats,” says Alexis Joseph, a registered dietitian, who writes the popular Hummusapien blog. In other words, the majority of your diet comes from minimally processed fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds.

Veganism is one form of a plant-based diet, but it isn’t the only one. While a vegan diet cuts out all animal products, a plant-based diet isn’t so restrictive. (On the flipside, not all vegan foods are inherently plant-based: an egg-free brownie may be vegan, but if it’s packed with processed ingredients, it’s not quite a plant-based treat.)

“I consider myself plant-based because most of the foods I eat are plant-based,” says Joseph. “That said, I also eat yogurt, cheese, eggs, and fish when I feel like it, and that’s okay!”

“Think about plant-based eating as a template that encourages more plant foods, instead of as a restrictive diet that makes things off-limits,” says Dr David Levitsky, professor of nutrition and psychology at Cornell University.

For many people, this can be a healthier approach. “I used to feel like a fraud when I craved foods that weren’t vegan, and looking back, that was disordered behaviour,” says Joseph. “I now honour my cravings and fuel myself accordingly, and that looks different every day.”

Read more: “I decided to go vegan – This is what it’s really like”

People choose to eat plant-based foods for a number of reasons

First of all, there are plenty of health benefits. “A plant-based diet is centred around vegetables, fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, and pulses,” says Amy Gorin, registered dietitian and owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in the New York City area. Basically, all foods filled with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fibre.

Joseph echoes this sentiment. “Plant foods are packed with fibre and phytonutrients that support immunity, combat inflammation, and feed the healthy bacteria in your gut,” she says.

Swapping plant protein for animal protein has benefits, too. “Regularly consuming foods high in plant protein versus animal protein can help prevent and reverse a slew of chronic conditions, including diabetes and heart disease,” says Joseph, who adds that the nutrients in plants help support healthy cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels.

Another major reason people choose a plant-based eating style? Cutting back on animal products has significant environmental benefits. ”Eating more plant foods reduces your carbon footprint since livestock production is responsible for a good portion of global greenhouse gas emissions,” says Joseph. Plus, “twenty servings of vegetables have fewer greenhouse emissions than one serving of meat, with beef and lamb having the highest emissions,” she says.

Others opt for a plant-based diet to help with weight loss, which could work for you if you keep your calories in check. Plant foods are high in filling fibre and low in calorie-dense saturated fats. But as Levitsky points out, the only way to lose weight is to consume fewer calories than you burn, often referred to as a calorie deficit.

Read more: The 4 best vegan foods to eat if you’re trying to tone up

Yes, it’s possible to get enough nutrients from plants

One common criticism of primarily plant-based diets is that it’s tough to get adequate nutrients – especially protein and omega-3s. Well, it’s totally doable. “You may just need to think outside of the box at times,” says Gorin.

To maximise your protein, she recommends adding nutritional yeast to pasta in place of grated cheese, blending white beans or chickpeas into smoothies, and eating nuts and nut butters on their own or in various sweet and savoury recipes. A wide scope is important here since plants contain incomplete proteins (while animal products contain complete proteins). Eating plant-based protein from several different sources will help ensure you’re getting all the amino acids you need to support healthy body functions.

Joseph says not to stress too much about getting enough protein, though. “It’s important to note that protein isn’t just found in meat,” she says.

“A whole food, plant based-diet that’s well balanced with beans, legumes, whole grains, fruits, veggies, nuts, and seeds can easily provide your recommended daily allowance of nutrients like calcium and protein.”

Just be sure you’re eating plenty of these whole foods, as opposed to relying on processed foods for your calories.

Eat a wide mix

Another thing to keep in mind if you’re eating a plant-based diet? Iron. “Your body absorbs haeme iron, the type of iron found in animal products, more easily than it does plant-based iron like the iron found in spinach and tomato,” says Gorin. To aid the absorption of plant-based iron, she suggests pairing it with a source of vitamin C. Example: “Squeeze some lemon juice onto a green spinach salad.”

Eating a wide mix of plant-based foods is another simple way to help make sure you’re getting the nutrients you need. “Deficiencies rarely occur when you eat a variety of plants,” says Levitsky.

Gorin adds that taking supplements can be helpful on a plant-based diet.

“You may want to consider a vitamin B12 supplement since many sources of this vitamin are animal-based. You may also want to consider an EPA/DHA omega-3 supplement. These omega-3s would typically come from fatty fish, but vegan algae-based supplements exist. I take these myself!”

But a plant-based diet isn’t always a healthy choice

Plant-based eating is a safe and healthy choice for the majority of people, but you should always talk with your doctor or registered dietitian before making big changes to your diet.

In Joseph’s experience, she notes that “anyone with a history of eating disorder or disordered eating shouldn’t follow a diet that eliminates food groups, as a plant-based diet in the wrong hands can be abused as another restriction diet”.

If you fall into this category, you can experiment with plant-based recipes, but should probably steer clear of any strict food rules, restrictions, or labels on your eating habits.

Read more: “I tried drinking plant-based protein shakes after every workout”

If you’re new to plant-based eating, take things one step at a time

“I always recommend starting small,” says Joseph. “Overturning your entire diet in a day is overwhelming and lessens the likelihood of you sticking with it. Instead of jumping to extremes, pick two small changes to implement each week.” She suggests swapping cow’s milk for an unsweetened dairy-free milk as a first step.

And, remember that a plant-based diet doesn’t mean you can never eat animal products. “Think about how you can enhance your diet without focusing so much on taking things away,” says Joseph. “Research suggests that following a flexitarian diet (increasing plant-based foods and reducing but not eliminating animal foods) yields similar health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes.”

The Meatless Monday campaign is popular for a reason. Cutting out meat (and all animal products, if you choose) is relatively easy for one day of the week. According to Joseph, this alone can have a profound impact on the environment – and on your overall health.

Bottom line: Think of plant-based eating as a template that encourages more whole plant foods, instead of as a restrictive diet that makes things off limits.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag,com

Image credit: iStock

