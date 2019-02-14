A bruised cervix is a sex injury you definitely don’t want

Everyone's in agreement that we'd be better off without cramps... but you know
what's even worse than those nagging (or sometimes debilitating – get those
checked out, please) monthly pains? A bruise on your cervix (cue the vaginal
clenching).
I mean, you can't exactly ice it or
heat it because, you know, it's way up in there. (Your cervix
is the “bouncer” to your uterus, monitoring
what goes in it from the vagina, btw). But sometimes, particularly, uh, animated penile guests
shove their way through and the tiny, but mighty cervix isn’t pleased.
So um, what exactly is a bruised cervix?
Basically, it's a cervix that has
become sensitive and tender because of vigorous sex. If a penis, dildo, or
other object makes it all the way up the vagina to the cervix and bumps into it
repeatedly, it could definitely get injured.
It feels similar to cramping, says Rachel Peragallo Urrutia, M.D., an assistant
professor of general obstetrics and gynaecology at the University of North
Carolina – that's because the cervix has different nerve endings than other body
parts, she adds. Basically while hitting your knee on the edge of a table might
feel like a sharp pain, a bruised cervix will feel more dull and achy.
But, TBH, having a bruised cervix is
rare, says Urrutia. Plus, the term “bruising”, when it comes to the cervix, is
more common in popular media than medicine – that means it's really just
referring to the pain, not the actual look of the cervix (doctors aren't sure
what a bruised cervix looks like – it could be black and blue or it could retain
its pinkish colour).
In other words: It's pretty unlikely
you're going to bruise your cervix during consensual sex. “It’s much more
common that an injury like a labial bruise or a vaginal tear would happen,” says Urrutia.
(All of those issues have very similar symptoms, btw – like abdominal pain, pain
during sex, and sometimes light bleeding.)
Another mishap that might happen but
doesn't mean your cervix is bruised: an injured pelvic floor, says Urrutia. “The
pelvic floor muscles are like a sling that keep in your internal organs,” she
explains. “They’re muscles that we don’t use very well – we don’t exercise them,”
so they’re more susceptible to stress and spasms caused by especially intense
sex.
Well, is there anything I can do about a
bruised cervix?
A little ibuprofen and patience
should do the trick. The pain should subside after a few days. If it doesn’t,
reach out to your physician because it might be something more serious.
When it comes to preventing this sex
injury, it's important to be vocal with your partner if they're doing something
that is physically hurting you – even if the sex is consensual.
You can also take a more proactive
approach and suggest positions that don't go quite as, uh, deep. “There are
certain positions in which a woman can have more control over the depth of
penetration,” she says.
Doggy style, for example, is known to be a sex
position that allows a man to go deeper, while any cowgirl position allows a woman to
have more control. Regardless, having an open dialogue about what feels right
for you will reduce your chances of injury and let you get on with the good
stuff (safely).
This article was originally published on www.womenshealthmag.com
Image credit: iStock
Aryelle Siclait