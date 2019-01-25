6 reasons your weight loss has plateaued – and how to fix them

Losing weight can be tough,
but you know what else is tough? Feeling like you’re doing everything right
and still not seeing the number on the scale go
down – especially if you’d been previously losing weight.
That, my friends, is called a weight-loss plateau – and
honestly, it’s not all in your head.
TBH,
your body doesn’t really want you to lose weight – when you cut back on calories,
it sometimes thinks you’re trying to starve yourself. “Your body will then make
you feel hungry because it thinks something is wrong and wants you to gain that
weight back,” says Dr Peter LePort, a bariatric surgeon and medical director
of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in
Fountain Valley, California.
Also, when you start losing weight (muscle or fat), your
body’s metabolic rate slows down, which means your body starts
burning calories at a lower rate, too.
Frustratingly enough, there is also a “set point” at which your
body does not want to lose any more weight, says Dr Fatima Cody Stanford, an
instructor of medicine and paediatrics at Harvard Medical School and obesity
medicine physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. “You might notice that no
matter what you try, you are always within five to 10 pounds of a baseline
weight,” she says. “When you attempt to lose weight, the body aims to defend
its set point, via the brain, to keep you in a certain range.”
Still, you’re not totally SOL if you’ve still got a ways to
go before you hit your healthy weight. Here’s what might be causing your
weight-loss plateau – and how to start losing again.
1. You're tired
If you’re experiencing exhaustion while trying to lose weight,
that could be a sign that your workouts are actually too intense.
“Often, people try to ramp up their physical activity to levels that are not
easy to maintain,” says Stanford. “While they may get some short-term benefit
with regards to weight loss, this may be difficult to maintain which will lead
to weight regain.”
One study published
in the journal Current Biology found that more
exercise does not equal more calories burned; instead, those who exercised
moderately used the same amount of energy as those who slaved away at the gym.
How to avoid a plateau: Stick
to the Department of
Health and Human Services’ recommendation of least two and a half
hours (or 150 minutes) per week of moderate-intensity aerobic physical
activity, plus strength training at least two days per week.
Read more: 9 tips for when you’re walking for weight loss
2. You're hungry all the time
“When you lose weight, the brain and body compensate by making you
hungry, which causes you to eat or store more,” says Stanford.
Research published in the journal Obesity showed that patients being
given either a placebo or a weight-loss triggering type 2 diabetes drug ate 100
more calories per day for every two pounds they lost – indicating that weight
loss really does make you hungrier.
How to avoid a plateau: Make
sure that if you’re craving food, you’re opting for healthier fare
like lean protein, vegetables, whole grains, and fruits, says Stanford.
3. You're irritable
If you’re reached the point in your weight-loss journey where
literally everyone is pissing you off, it might be time to reassess your food
intake and exercise output in order to keep losing weight without losing your
mind.
Women who followed a 1 200-calorie-a-day diet, according to a study published in
the journal Psychosomatic Medicine, produced more
cortisol, the stress hormone, and reported higher levels of stress. And a study published
in the journal Obesity found that prolonged
exposure to cortisol (like, several months) can actual lead to weight gain.
How to avoid a plateau: If
you’re super-stressed out, it might be time to employ some stress-management
tools – and even up your calorie intake (especially if you’re exercising a lot).
It’s also important for you to be aware that weight-loss plateaus
exist, and to cut yourself some slack when they happen, LePort says. If you
know you tend to get stressed out when things don’t go your way (fair), you can
try adding yoga into the mix or other regular self-care activities like hanging
in a warm bath with candles and a trashy book.
Read more: These are the 6 steps you need to take if you want to slim down
4. You've loosened up on healthy eating
“In the initial stages of weight loss, people may see that weight
comes off rapidly because they are creating a caloric and exercise deficit
their body hasn’t experienced before,” says Feller.
After some time, however, it can be easy to slip back into bad eating
or sedentary habits. “Relaxing the reins around portion sizes can
stall weight loss,” she says.
Avoid a plateau: Try
keeping a food journal to keep your diet plan on track. People who
kept daily food records lost about twice as much as people who didn’t,
according to a study published
in the American
Journal of Preventive Medicine.
5. You're focused on cardio
It’s easy to think that endless cardio is the quickest way to
weight loss, but “don’t skimp on strength training!” says Feller. “Cardio will
result in weight loss, but you will lose lean body mass in addition to fat. And
losing lean body mass will reduce your metabolic rate and can precipitate a
plateau.”
Avoid a plateau: Remember:
Make sure you’re strength training at least two days a week. “Muscle
is more metabolically active than fat, meaning that the more lean body mass you
have, the more calories you burn at rest,” explains Feller.
Adding interval training to the mix can also help, LePort says.
Just keep in mind that muscle weighs more than fat, so you may notice your
pants fitting looser even if the scale doesn’t change.
Read more: The 7 best tips to lose those extra kilos, from a personal trainer
6. You rarely move outside of the gym
It’s great if you’re getting your 150 minutes of exercise in per
week, but Americans spend more than 12 hours out of a 16-hour waking day
sitting, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
And that’s not doing you any favours, especially if you’ve hit a plateau.
Avoid a plateau: Being
active isn’t something that just happens in the gym, so make sure you keep
moving to keep those weight-loss goals on track. Even just standing can boost
your calorie burn, LePort says.
It’s also a good idea to add little calorie-burners to your
everyday routine, like taking the stairs, parking your car farther away from a
store entrance, and doing jumping jacks when you need a little pick-me-up in
your day.
This article was originally
published on www.womenshealthmag.com
Image credit: iStock
Ashley Mateo