07 November 2019
Office workers beware! A glimpse into an unhealthy future
Workplace conditions need to change, and soon.
Office workers risk developing a bevy of physical and mental health issues over the next 20 years if workplace conditions do not change, a study has found.
Image credit: iStock
Reuters
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.