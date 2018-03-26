How your 'better half' can increase your job success A diligent spouse can spur one's professional success in a number of ways.

The expression "my better half" – used to describe one's spouse – may be more than a cliché.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis conducted a five-year study that involved nearly 5 000 married people of all ages, and included questionnaires about spouses' job satisfaction, raises and promotions.

Easing the tug of war

Their findings show that having a spouse who scored high for diligence as a personality trait leads to greater career success for both people. In fact, in three-quarters of the couples, both partners worked outside the home.

A diligent mate spurs one's professional success in three identifiable ways:

Having a partner who takes the lead on household responsibilities frees you to devote more time to your work.

It translates to less stress for you, and eases the tug of war that often exists between your work life and your home life.

You're likely to be inspired by your spouse's diligence and apply that ethic to your job, a trait your employer is likely to reward.

Though people look for many different traits in a spouse, knowing the effects that a spouse can have on your work life may make it all the more important for a very career-oriented man or woman to look for a mate with a diligent and supportive nature.

