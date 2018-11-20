Here’s why you should be having sex in the morning Sex in the morning? It can give you the energy you need to tackle the day ahead. And if you're feeling stressed? Well, this is the cure.

Most nights, after a long day at work, all you want to do is flop into bed and go to sleep. But in the morning, with the sunlight streaming in through the window – with the world at your fingertips – a round of sex seems like a mighty fine idea.

If you love morning sex, you’re not alone. In 2015, the sex toy company Lovehoney surveyed 2 300 adults about when they preferred to bone. Men tended to crave sex between 6 and 9am, with “peak horniness” occurring at 7:54am. (The opposite was true for women, who said they preferred to have sex between 11pm and 2am.)

Morning sex is awesome, and not just because it feels great. Here’s why you should consider getting down the moment you get up.

Morning sex makes you more productive

In a 2018 survey, Mattress Advisor asked nearly 1 000 adults who lived with a partner about their attitudes toward morning sex. More than half of the men – 53% – said a morning romp made them more productive during the day.

Guys on Reddit agreed. On a thread that asked men why they preferred morning sex, one user said, “It gets me out of bed... I feel like I can totally tackle the day and be productive if I get laid in the morning.”

Morning sex can help beat morning stress

Sex floods your body with oxytocin, a stress-relieving hormone that makes you feel relaxed and happy. Not a bad way to kick off a tough day at work. For an extra dose of stress relief, make time for a little cuddling before you get out of bed and hit the shower.

“Oxytocin can be released not only during masturbation and intercourse, but also during close touching,” Dr Debby Herbenick, a sex researcher at Indiana University, previously told Men’s Health.

Your testosterone levels are higher

The morning is when your testosterone levels are highest, which means your sex drive is higher, too. Sex is significantly better when you’re already ready and raring to go.

What if my partner doesn’t like morning sex?

You may love morning sex, but there’s a chance your partner doesn’t feel the same way. In that 2015 Lovehoney survey, 33% of men and 44% of women said they’d had past relationships suffer due to differing sex drives.

See if you and your partner can find a compromise – that’s what relationships are all about, right? Split your sex sessions between morning and evening, so both parties get to capitalise on their respective “peak horniness” periods. You could also save your morning romps for the weekends, when you don’t have to wake up as early, and nobody’s stressed about getting to work on time.



