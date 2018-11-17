Here’s exactly how often you should wash your hair

No, you can’t skip that daily
shower – your butt needs to be washed, sorry – but you can save some time,
effort, and product by washing your bod and skipping shampoo. How?
Just wet your mane with plain water. (You can rock a shower cap if you want,
though.)
You’re probably thinking that seems unsanitary, but according to
the experts, you’re way off.
“Obviously every guy is different, but on average I recommend
washing with shampoo every three days,” Dr
Susan Bard, a dermatologist at Manhattan Dermatology Specialists,
says. In fact, washing daily can actually backfire, leaving your scalp and hair
in poorer condition.
Celebrity hairstylist Ken Paves, who’s worked on soccer star David Beckham's grooming line as well as with stars like Jennifer
Lopez and Jessica Simpson, agrees.
“Two to three times a week is best to wash your hair with a
shampoo,” Paves says. “For the days in between, I recommend rinsing the hair
with water alone. For a fresh feel and smell, you can condition from the
mid-shaft out.”
Why shouldn’t you wash your hair daily?
“Neither guys or gals need to wash daily unless their scalps are
particularly greasy,” Bard says. “Most people report that their hair doesn’t
accumulate enough sebum to feel greasy until day three.”
Of course, if you do have a particularly greasy scalp, you sweat a
lot, or have super thin hair, maybe washing every other day is preferable, but
still don’t do it daily.
“Every other day is okay too if that’s what the individual’s oil
production calls for,” she says.
In fact, you can actually benefit from
that extra day or two.
“Sebum protects our skin from over drying, so you definitely don’t
want to over strip it by washing every day,” Bard says. “Additionally, washing
the hair daily takes a toll on the hair as well, not just the scalp.”
When should you wash your hair?
Don’t get carried away with skipping shampoo, though.
“Washing less than that allows for a build up of oils in the
scalp, which can lead to an overgrowth of yeast that naturally lives on the
skin, leading to dandruff,” Bard says.
And as if those little white flakes aren’t bad enough, it may even
lead to hair loss. “It’s also believed that the oils on the scalp can trap DHT
the hormone responsible for male (and female) pattern hair loss thereby
exacerbating it,” she says.
You should rinse more than you wash
Wetting your hair depends on how sweaty and dirty the hair feels.
If it’s been a little toasty outside, you’re probably fine to
either keep it dry or rinse with plain water.
“[If not wetting it in the shower], the hair will dry, you can
wash the sweat out the next day. Not a problem if it doesn’t look or feel bad,”
Bard says. If it looks gross, feel free to rinse with water.
But if you’re coming from CrossFit and your hair is stinky and
greasy, plain water probably won’t cut it. “Sweat alone can be rinsed off but
often times water alone is insufficient to remove dirt and oil,” she says.
And your hair type plays a role in how often you
should wash
It’s a good idea to use products and a shower protocol that
matches your hair type.
“Thinner hair is more delicate and will likely like do well with
over-washing, [meaning taking the every other day approach] but also tends to
look greasier faster. This requires a delicate balance,” Bard says.
“For these men I recommend washing every other night, as freshly
washed hair that is less weighed down by grease and dirt gives the illusion of
more volume,” Bard suggests.
And it probably feels a whole lot better to touch, honestly. For a
thick head of hair, go for the three-day mark – you’ll be fine.
This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Isadora Baum