Always anticipating the worst? Your pessimism could shorten your life Dwelling on the downside all the time makes you likely to die two years earlier than the average person, according to new research.

Persistent pessimism can cut years off your life

Researchers believe that pessimistic people are likely to die earlier from e.g. cardiovascular disease

This may be because pessimists don’t take care of themselves and their health

Shutting down the inner pessimist could mean a longer life. That’s according to a new study published in the journal Nature.



The researchers, from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, Australia, found that those who were strongly pessimistic about the present or future died about two years earlier than the average person.

Cardiovascular disease and other causes of death were associated with pessimism. According to the researchers, pessimists don’t take care of themselves and their health, resulting in their health declining more quickly than that of others.

Optimists enjoy better sleep quality

Many people believe that looking on the bright side has positive outcomes. A 2019 study, for example, believes that seeing the glass half-full not only makes you happier, but also leads to a better quality of life and better sleep.

Health24 also reported on research published last year that showed that having an upbeat view of life may increase your odds of "exceptional longevity" (defined as living to age 85 or older). The findings of this study build on earlier research that, like the latest study, links optimism to lower risks of chronic illness and premature death.