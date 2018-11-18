6 ‘healthy’ foods you should cut back on if you want to lose weight

As a dietitian, I frequently have to analyse a client’s diet and
troubleshoot certain areas where they can improve. Often, red flags pop up.
When I tell my clients to cut back on certain foods, they sometimes stare at me
like, “Huh?”
Most of the educating I do focuses on dispelling persistent
nutrition myths or poking holes in the “research” behind marketing-generated
label claims. Notice I didn’t say that these are foods you should stop eating.
No one food is bad or good, but some foods can be detrimental to your health
and sabotage your desire to lose weight when consumed in high amounts.
Read more: This common weight loss food might actually be giving you a belly
1. Egg whites
The egg white trend makes me see red. Whole eggs are one of the
least expensive, highest-quality proteins on the planet. Though once demonised
due to their high cholesterol, better science now shows that dietary
cholesterol has no effect on overall blood cholesterol. Don’t believe
restaurants and “experts” who say egg whites are heart healthy and that whole
eggs are not.
2. Non- or low-fat packaged foods
Fat helps your body absorb nutrients. So when you buy a bottle of
non-fat salad dressing, you’re actually consuming fewer nutrients from the
greens than if you were to use a little olive oil. Plus, admit it: Non-fat
dressing tastes terrible.
Read more: Craving chips? This is how to make your own vegetable crisps and satisfy your junk food cravings
3. Full carb snacks
Crackers, cereal bars, pretzels–these foods offer little nutrition
beyond a measly gram or so of fibre, at most. Swap these for snacks that
include stomach-filling protein and/or better fibre numbers. Nuts, biltong,
apples, cheese, Greek yoghurt, berries, and cottage cheese are all good picks.
4. Peanut butter
I have a friend who can sit with a jar in hand and mindlessly
feed himself spoonful after spoonful of the stuff. Yes, peanut butter (and
almond butter, and cashew butter) offers a great source of heart-healthy fats,
but PB kilojoules can pile up fast. Limit yourself to two spoonfuls. Then close
up the jar and back away. If this seems impossible, give any of the popular
powdered peanut butters a try.
Read more: These peanut butter protein bombs will make your muscles grow
5. Energy bars
Many of them are nothing more than fortified candy bars – sometimes
with more calories. Yes, they’re convenient, but think about packing your snack
bag with more nutritious non-perishable options (nuts, shelf-stable
single-serving milks) instead.
6. Fruit-on-the-bottom yoghurt
The word “fruit” should be used loosely. It’s more like sugar on
the bottom, as some yoghurts can have more added sugar than a soft drink.
Instead, stick with plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit.
Originally published on menshealth.com
Image credit: iStock
Chris Mohr