advertisement
31 August 2019

WATCH: These cool T-shirts have built-in air conditioners

There's a new, wearable air-conditioner on the block that could hit the market soon.

If you're one to dread the hot weather, there's potentially some good news: Sony has made a breakthrough by inventing a product called the Reon Pocket, and it can apparently get up to 13 degrees Celsius colder.

Image: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

FDA bans e-cig liquid products that look like snacks and candies

2018-09-12 19:00
advertisement

Live healthier

Heart health »

5 women share exactly what it feels like to have a heart attack

'I felt like I had a pill stuck in my throat.'

Diet & Nutrition »

8 benefits of gherkin juice that will make you want to drink some ASAP

Goodbye, salt craving.

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 