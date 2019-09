WATCH: Is 5G slowly killing us? Super fast 5G mobile internet has everyone talking, but is it necessarily a good thing?

Fifth generation, or 5G internet has everyone talking.

It has been said that download speeds on 5G could be 10 to 20 times faster than internet speeds available at the moment, but scientists have said that it could pose health risks.

Could the new generation of fast internet slowly be killing us?

Image credit: iStock