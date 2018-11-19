Soccer stars Mesut Ozil and Mathieu Flamini are saving the planet

Best friends and soccer stars Mesut
Ozil and Mathieu Flamini have teamed up to save the planet. And they’re doing
so by starting grooming brand One Unity. The brand launched on Tuesday, with
the stars taking to social media to tell the world.
Flamini
who used to play for English club Arsenal FC alongside his newfound business
partner, Ozil, has played his hand in global sustainability projects for years.
He’s been dubbed one of the world’s richest footballers, with his company GF Biochemicals said to be the future in providing
a sustainable alternative to oil-based products.
The packaging on the outside
And
now he has taken a shot against plastic. With the two midfielders out to defend
the planet's obscene plastic usage. One
Unity is said to produce “wellbeing products that combine feeling good and
doing good, naturally,” according to their site.
The
two state on the site that
they’re “not just focused on what’s inside [their] products… [but they] care
deeply about the packaging on the outside.
“We’re
focused on reducing our impact on the planet, without risking the quality of
the product inside.” With ingredients known to be bad for the environment, and
the world’s oceans, left out of the packaging. “Harsh ingredients like parabens,
SLS, SLES, mineral oils, plastic microbeads and artificial fragrances should be
a thing of the past – so we never use them in our products, ever.”
And the
two are revolutionising the game, with their grooming collection (which
consists of eye cream, deodorant, shaving cream/ beard oil, face wash and
shower gel) made from sugarcane, “a renewable and
recyclable bioplastic, grown on sustainably farmed land”.
Sugarcane plants help to reduce CO2 emissions, whereas normal plastic made
using fossil fuels, increases CO2 emissions, according to the site.
Opportunities for employment
Sugarcane
has been put forward in South Africa, too. And is said to be the future of
“green” plastics, with Durban home to a vast production of sugarcane.
Economics Master’s student at the University of Kwa Zulu-Natal, Warwick
Thompson, has a put case forward for diverting biomass from South
Africa’s sugarcane crop for the manufacturing of plastics, according to SADC SugarDigest.
According to Thompson, “If South
Africa could produce these bio-based polymers, we would move closer towards a
bio- economy, being less dependent on fossil resources. Greenhouse emissions
would be reduced and further opportunities for employment in the green economy
would become available.”
For Ozil
and Flamini, their launch has been a powerful one. With the stars launching an
emotive ad campaign, alongside their pledge to donate 1% of their revenue
towards causes saving the planet and supporting those in need. The video opens
with Flamini stating, “It’s half time across the planet. What’s happened
already is lost. But what happens next is ours to choose. We choose how to step
out and play the next half.”
Here at MH, we’re all about
the fight agains plastic, and like Ozil and Flamini, we’re going to play a
spectacular second half. This time winning over our planet. Join National
Geographic’s incredible initiative to keep single-use plastics out of the
environment, sign up here.
Nadim Nyker