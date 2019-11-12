advertisement
12 November 2019

WATCH: Are students who are exposed to polluted air on exam day doomed to get lower grades?

As if there weren't enough obstacles.

New research from the London School of Economics has found that students exposed to polluted air before taking their exams end up receiving lower scores.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

FDA bans e-cig liquid products that look like snacks and candies

2018-09-12 19:00
advertisement

Other news

Live healthier

Lifestyle »

E-cigarettes: Here are five things to know

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.

Allergy »

Ditch the itch: Researchers find new drug to fight hives

A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 