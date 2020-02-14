Stricter clean air laws could save thousands of lives a year

Daily
exposure to ground level ozone increases city residents' risk of early death,
researchers warn.
Ground
level ozone – commonly found in cities and suburbs – forms when pollutants
react in sunlight.
New study
findings suggest that thousands of ozone-related deaths "could be
potentially reduced under stricter air quality standards," according to
study co-author Ana Vicedo-Cabrera and her colleagues. She is with the
Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine in Bern, Switzerland.
For the
study, the researchers analysed data gathered between 1985 and 2015 from 406
cities in 20 countries. They concluded that thousands of deaths could have been
avoided each year in those cities if their countries had stronger air pollution
laws.
The
investigators determined daily average ozone levels (above a maximum background
level of 70 µg/m3), particulate matter, temperature, and relative humidity at
each location to estimate the daily number of deaths attributable to ozone.
More than
45 million deaths were analysed. On average, a 10 µg/m3 increase in ozone
during the current and previous day was associated with a 0.18% increased risk
of death, suggesting evidence of a potential direct association, according to
the researchers.
Current
air quality thresholds (in micrograms per cubic meter of ambient air) are: 100
µg/m3 – World Health Organization (WHO); 120 µg/m3 – European Union directive;
140 µg/m3 – U.S. National Ambient Air Quality Standard; and 160 µg/m3 – Chinese
Ambient Air Quality Standard.
Additional health benefits
The findings
suggest that more than 6 260 deaths each year (or 0.2% of all deaths) in the
406 cities may have been prevented if countries had air quality standards in
line with WHO guidelines, according to the authors. The study was published
online in the BMJ.
Data
suggest that 80% of the world's population in urban areas are exposed to air
pollution levels above the WHO threshold, the study authors noted in a journal
news release.
The study
can't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship. Still, reducing ozone
pollution "would provide additional health benefits, even in regions that
meet current regulatory standards and guidelines," the researchers noted.
"These
findings have important implications for the design of future public health
actions," particularly in relation to strategies to reduce the impacts of
climate change, the study authors concluded.
Image
credit: iStock