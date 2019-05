WATCH: Snakebite deaths 'one of the world's biggest hidden health crises' More than 120 000 people a year die from snakebites and another 400 000 are left with life-changing disabilities.

Snake antivenoms have been around for 125 years, are effective and can be produced cheaply at scale. Yet places with an abundance of deadly snakes, have an alarming shortage of the life-saving medicine, and poor access to the necessary care.

Image credit: iStock