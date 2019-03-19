Millions of cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in 2018, but which were at the top of the US list? Of the millions of cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2018 in the US, a few of the top contenders may be quite obvious. Data also shows there was a significant increase in the number of procedures done when compared to the previous year's data.

More Americans than ever are trying to reshape their bodies with breast and butt implants, liposuction and "thigh lifts", a new report shows.

Almost 18 million cosmetic procedures were performed in the United States in 2018, nearly a quarter-million more than in 2017, according to newly released data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

Liposuction the gold standard

The group said that number has climbed steadily over the past five years, and that the new statistics show a jump in non-invasive fat reduction procedures, as well as body-shaping surgeries such as breast augmentation and liposuction.

"Liposuction continues to be the gold standard in body contouring because of its versatility, efficiency and effectiveness," ASPS President Dr Alan Matarasso said in a society news release.

Of the almost two million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2018, the top five were: breast augmentation (313 735 procedures, up 4% from 2017); liposuction (258 558 procedures, up 5% from 2017); nose reshaping (213 780 procedures, down 2% from 2017); eyelid surgery (206 529 procedures, down 1% from 2017); and tummy tucks (130 081 procedures, about the same as 2017).

New nonsurgical fat reduction machinery

Along with increases in breast augmentation and liposuction, there were increases in other body-shaping procedures such as buttock augmentation and thigh lifts.

"With liposuction, one treatment may be all you need to reshape problem areas. A plastic surgeon can treat more areas – and larger areas – in one procedure ... but new nonsurgical fat reduction machinery continues to evolve and play a role in reshaping areas of the body," Matarasso said.

Of the almost 16 million cosmetic minimally invasive procedures performed in 2018, the top five were: Botox injections (7.4 million procedures, up 3% from 2017); soft tissue fillers (2.7 million procedures, up 2% from 2017); chemical peels (1.4 million procedures, up 1% since 2017); laser hair removal (1 million procedures, down 1% from 2017); and microdermabrasion (709 413 procedures, down 4% from 2017).

Image credit: iStock

