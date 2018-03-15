Your pee can reveal your true age A new urine test can gauge your risk for age-related diseases and even death.

A simple urine test can apparently reveal how old your body really is – showing its biological, not chronological age.

That information can then help determine your risk for age-related diseases and even death, a new study suggests.

Increasing oxidative damage

The urine test checks for a substance – called a marker – that indicates cellular damage from a process known as oxidation. The substance increases in urine as people get older.

"As we age, we suffer increasing oxidative damage, and so the levels of oxidative markers increase in our body," explained study co-author Jian-Ping Cai, a researcher at the National Center of Gerontology at Beijing Hospital in China.

People's bodies age at different rates, according to the researchers. That's due to varying amounts of cellular damage associated with such factors as genetics, lifestyle and environment.

Real condition of our bodies

For this study, the researchers focused on an indicator of oxidation called 8-oxo-7,8-dihydroguanosine (8-oxoGsn). They measured levels of this marker in urine samples from more than 1 200 people in China, ages two to 90, and found age-related increases in the marker among those 21 and older.

"Therefore, urinary 8-oxoGsn is promising as a new marker of ageing," Cai said in news release from the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. The study was published online in the journal.

"Urinary 8-oxoGsn may reflect the real condition of our bodies better than our chronological age, and may help us to predict the risk of age-related diseases," Cai said.

According to a previous Health24 article, a device called the TruAge scanner can also determine your biological age by measuring Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs). It measures the levels of AGEs in both the skin and blood to determine how much stress your body has undergone and your biological age as a result of that.

Image credit: iStock