What do the longest-living people have in common? The average life expectancy in the US is 78 years. However, in many countries around the world, life expectancy is over 100 years.

Why is the life expectancy of many people, in various countries around the world, over 100 years, but the average life expectancy in the US 78 years?

Journalist, Dan Buettner, visited many communities to speak to centenarians and find out what their secrets are to longevity.

