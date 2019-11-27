27 November 2019
What do the longest-living people have in common?
The average life expectancy in the US is 78 years. However, in many countries around the world, life expectancy is over 100 years.
Stringr
Why is the life expectancy of many people, in various countries around the world, over 100 years, but the average life expectancy in the US 78 years?
Journalist, Dan Buettner, visited many communities to speak to centenarians and find out what their secrets are to longevity.
Image credit: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.