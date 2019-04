WATCH: Which species will survive the longest? Some lifeforms are hardwired to survive, so what makes them so indestructible?

Life is survival of the fittest - right? But, which species, creatures, or animals will live longest into the future? Some lifeforms are hardwired to survive, so what makes them so indestructible?

Where do they live? What do they do? And how long will they continue to exist? Can humans hope to live longer than these amazing animals? Not likely!

Image credit: iStock