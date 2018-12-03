advertisement
03 December 2018

Can protein keep you healthier for longer?

Researchers have found that dietary protein slows the age-related loss of muscle mass, helping to preserve the ability to do everyday tasks.

0

Researchers seeking the elusive fountain of youth are shining the spotlight on protein.

Eating more protein may reduce seniors' risk of disability and help them remain independent longer, a new British study suggests.

Dietary protein slows the age-related loss of muscle mass, helping to preserve the ability to do everyday tasks, the researchers said.

Less likely to become disabled

"Our findings support current thinking about increasing the recommended daily intake of protein to maintain active and healthy ageing," said principal author Nuno Mendonca, of Newcastle University.

His team analysed data from more than 700 people in two UK cities who turned 85 in 2006. More than one-quarter (28%) had protein intakes below the recommended dietary allowance.

Over five years of follow-up, the participants who ate more protein at the study's start were less likely to become disabled than those who ate less protein, the study found.

The findings were published recently in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Older adults should eat about 1g of protein for every kg of body weight, Mendonca said in a journal news release.

That means someone weighing 72.5kg would require about 58g of protein a day. A 100g serving of chicken contains about 31g of protein, he said.

Good sources of protein include meat, fish, eggs, dairy products, lentils and other beans, nuts, tofu and quinoa.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

FDA bans e-cig liquid products that look like snacks and candies

2018-09-12 19:00
advertisement

Other news

From our sponsors

Live healthier

»

5 ridiculous things some people still believe about HIV/Aids

It’s time to shine the light on some of the ridiculous and far-fetched perceptions about HIV that people still have.

Fitness »

7 strange things that happened to my body during my first marathon

Earlier this year, Health24 writer Marelize Wilke ran her first ever full marathon. She tells us about the effects it had on her body.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 