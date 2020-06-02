advertisement
02 June 2020

WATCH | This is how you can start running at any age

Keen to start a running routine in SA's lockdown exercise window of 06:00 to 09:00? You are never too young or too old.

Stringr

Running, a simple, effective form of cardiovascular workout, has tons of health benefits. It can strengthen your immune system, improve your heart health and combat stress. If you need to get some fresh air during lockdown but don't know where to start, this video may help. 

