15 February 2020
WATCH | Why you should regularly change fitness plans
Mix it up to make sure your workouts are as effective as possible!
Stringr
New studies reveal that sticking to the same fitness plan can cause injury and fitness fatigue.
Image credit: iStock
Live healthier
E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.
A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.