15 February 2020

WATCH | Why you should regularly change fitness plans

Mix it up to make sure your workouts are as effective as possible!

New studies reveal that sticking to the same fitness plan can cause injury and fitness fatigue.

Image credit: iStock

 
WATCH | Are you exercising too much?

2020-02-13 08:42

