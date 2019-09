WATCH: Scientists say it's never too late to start exercising New research has found that you can start exercising at any age, even if you have never exercised before.

Stringr

As summer approaches, more and more people are looking into fitness and their diets.

Some don't even bother because they feel that there is no point once they reach a certain age, however, scientists have found that this is not the case.

New research that shows that it is never too late to start exercising, even if you have never exercised before.

Image credit: iStock