13 June 2020

WATCH | Don't exercise too much in quarantine – you could hurt yourself

Home workouts may have become the norm, but be careful not to push your body too far.

Stringr

Benefits of physical activity are said to stop at around 300 minutes per week. Beyond this, you may just cause yourself injury.

Image: Getty

 
2020-02-13 08:42

