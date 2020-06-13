13 June 2020
WATCH | Don't exercise too much in quarantine – you could hurt yourself
Home workouts may have become the norm, but be careful not to push your body too far.
Stringr
Benefits of physical activity are said to stop at around 300 minutes per week. Beyond this, you may just cause yourself injury.
