25 December 2019

WATCH: 71-year-old becomes fitness star on Instagram

She used to hate sport, until a trend changed her mind.

A septuagenarian vegan gym bunny - frequently thought to be at least a decade younger - has become an unlikely Instagram star who delights fans with pictures and videos of her workouts and proudly boasts a following of "hot, muscled men".

