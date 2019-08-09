You'll feel the burn all over with this 30 minute full-body workout 30 minutes to spare? Get working.

Not enough time to hit the gym, but your body is yearning for a full-body workout? Get your blood pumping and boost those endorphins by trying this 30-minute workout, by nutrition coach, fitness trainer and our Women’s Health Next Fit Foodie, Daniella Lagerwey.

This is her 30-minute full-body workout that involves AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) focusing on strength and resistance training.

Get started

Kick start the workout with a five-minute run.

Keep pushing

The workout is about doing AMRAP (As Many Rounds As Possible) to be completed in 25-minutes.

1. 5 x Man-maker

This workout challenges the entire body, targeting the back, biceps, shoulders, glutes, quads and hamstrings. You will need two dumbbells.

Try it

(A) Keep your body in a straight arm push-up position (hands holding dumbells). (B) Right arm row the dumbbell toward your hip then complete a pushup, complete the same on the left side. (C) Jump your legs up toward your hands (as though you’re ending doing a burpee) (D) Stand upright pressing dumbells above your head. (That is one). Repeat

2. 10 x Overhead kettlebell swing

The overhead kettlebell swing targets the legs (glutes, hips and core) and shoulders. Remember to use kettlebell sizes that you are comfortable with. Don’t squat as you swing the kettlebell, the motion should be in your hips.

Try it

(A) Stand with feet together and hold a kettlebell with both hands in front of your thighs. (B) Step out to the side with one foot, with your knees slightly bent. (C) Push your hips back, and swing the kettlebell back and between your legs. (D) Thrust your hips forward as you stand up. Allow the bell to swing upward and quickly step your foot back to the starting position. Repeat.

3. 10 x Full burpee

Burpees is a full weight body exercise that combines a squat jump and pushup in the same move.

Try it

(A) Bend at the knee and place both hands on the floor in front of you. (B) Pushing off of your hands, jump your feet back until you are in a plank position. (C) Dropdown into a pushup position until your chest touches the floor. (D) Push yourself back up into a plank position. (E) Jump your feet forward, toward your hands. (F) Jump into the air using an explosive motion, with your arms extended straight overhead.

4. 10 x Goblet squat with kettlebells

The goblet squat is a squat variation done with a kettlebell. This workout targets the lower body–glutes and quads.

Try it

(A) Stand holding a light kettlebell close to your chest. This will be your starting position. (B) Squat down between your legs until your hamstrings are on your calves. (C) Pause and use your elbows to push your knees out. (D)Keep your chest and head up and your back straight. (E) Return to the starting position.

5. 10 x V-up crunches

V-up crunches are good for your core, abs, back and flexibility.

Try it

(A) Lie down on a flat surface or mat. (B) Start with your legs straight, then come up. (C) Touch your toes, and let your torso fall back down. (D) Bring your legs up into the air, touching your toes again. Repeat.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za

Image credit: iStock