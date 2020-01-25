25 January 2020
WATCH: Weightlifting helps you live longer
Can weightlifting prolong life for those who are over 65?
Stringr
It's believed that weightlifting can do more than just bulk up your muscles and give you a toned physique, especially if you're over 65. Recent studies show for those who are over 65, weightlifting can prolong life.
Image credit: iStock
