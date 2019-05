WATCH: Man runs 20 hours a day for a week – for more than 800km, on a treadmill – to break a world record A man has spent seven days in a tent, in his home, running more than 20 hours a day on a treadmill to beat the world record of around 827km.

Jamie McDonald, 32, has broken the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance covered in a week on a treadmill.

He spent seven days in a tent in his home city of Gloucester, running more than 20 hours a day to beat the previous record of 513.97 miles (around 827km).

Image credit: PA