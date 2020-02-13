advertisement
13 February 2020

WATCH | Are you exercising too much?

Yes there is such a thing.

Stringr

While most people have trouble getting themselves to workout enough there are people who exercise too much.

Image credit: iStock

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

How to get the jiggle out: 3 exercises to tone your upper arms

2019-07-09 05:00
advertisement

Live healthier

Lifestyle »

E-cigarettes: Here are five things to know

E-cigarettes have become hugely popular in the past decade, but a rash of vaping-linked deaths and illnesses in the US is feeding caution about a product that's already banned in some places.

Allergy »

Ditch the itch: Researchers find new drug to fight hives

A new drug works by targeting an immune system antibody called immunoglobulin E, which is responsible for the allergic reaction that causes hives.

advertisement
NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 