Want a new PB? Use these training tips from Joshua Capazorio

Joshua Capazorio is one of the most diverse coaches in South
Africa and that’s because he’s mastered so many different disciplines himself.
He went from a prodigy sprinter to a powerlifter, did Brazilian Jiu Jitzu and
just about everything in-between.
Read more: Lessons from this strength trainer’s Instagram takeover
Impressed?
He was also our September Cover Guy! Joshua knows how to train for a PB, he’s
been competing for years.
And now that he’s opened up his own gym in
Johannesburg, Performance Purist, he knows now more than
ever how to get guys read to beat their best. Let him coach you to a new PB.
Switch things up
You
never know what to expect with Joshua’s training, and he’s spent years training
and trying out new things to make it this way. Try incorporating these
disciplines into your next workout, each one provides a different power play.
Powerlifting: “This
discipline teaches you how to brace and create tension under load, which in
itself is a skill especially when you add tonnage and technique.”
Weightlifting: “Olympic
weightlifting is unbelievably technical. It demands mobility, coordination and
patience. Once these are refined and the technique is in place, no other
training modality can allow you to develop more speed and power.”
Read more: Get serious gains with
this powerlifting routine
Strength specific: “There
are many barbell exercises that I find a lot of value in for my Brazilian Jiu
Jitsu and maintaining my strength abilities. Zercher squats and zercher
deadlifts have really come into my programming lately allowing my lats, traps,
biceps and abs to really develop from the force and tension it demands.”
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu/ Wrestling: “Both
have contributed immensely to my conditioning and fitness, mobility and, what I
believe when a person learns a new skill, over all improved athleticism.”
Kettlebells: “Being
a SFGII (StrongFirst level 2) instructor and studying kettlebell training for
the last nine years, I have built a very special and specific relationship with
the bells. “The best part for me is they are a change of scenery from the
barbell, yet in many ways can produce a similar if not better outcome.”
Read more: The kettlebell workout that will give you better
metabolic burn
Bodyweight: “I
don’t do a lot of bodyweight exercises but I am a big fan of pull ups and
push-ups. These exercises fall nicely into any program and have such great
carry over into any training goal.”
Conditioning specific: Use
an assault bike, medicine ball, prowler, TRX suspension trainers, hurdles or
kettlebells. “Each conditioning tool has a distinct means to elevate your heart
rate. They’re user friendly and you can’t mess up when you’re tired. Too many
people use exercises and apparatuses that can cause injury, harm or simply just
a bad rep by doing them under fatigue.”
Joshua’s power podcast playlist
You’ve
heard the saying “abs are made in the kitchen”. Well, they’re also made in the
mind. Exercising your mind is a sure way to improve your performance in the gym
and get a new PB.
Read more: The ultimate workout playlist to boost performance from
six personal trainers
“I’m
always looking for information, and knowledge. My top five podcasts bring
different professionals from all over the world to share and educate.” Download
these and listen to them when you’re on your way home from work, stuck in
traffic, and can feel your motivation to hit the gym faltering.
The Joe Rogan Experience: “Joe Rogan interviews
some of the greatest minds in human discovery, MMA, strength training and much
more.”
Muscle Expert: “Ben Pakulski is a very
knowledgeable bodybuilder turned coach who brings in all the great minds of
health, nutrition, supplementation and training.”
The Tim Ferriss Show: “Tim is a smart man with
some of the best interviews with the great minds of life, work, finance, health
and fitness.”
Mark Bells Power Project: “Mark Bell is an
iconic figure in the strength world and sharing so much content.”
Jocko Podcast: “This is the most intense man
that will help you focus and get it done.
The author of Extreme Ownership brings you mental fortitude, BJJ and stories of
war from all parts of the globe.”
Progress to a PB
Joshua
makes sure he and his clients can do these five progressions leading up to a
new PB. “It’s the quickest way to problem solve mobility issues or weaknesses
in the chain.”
1. Squat
2. Air squat
3. Goblet squat
4. Box squat
5. Low bar squat
“If
you can’t air squat properly you shouldn’t walk into that squat rack at all.” If
you can do step one to three but your three isn’t perfect, you need to look at
where you are going wrong on step one or two, says Joshua. Once you can go
through all the steps start your first microcycle before you plan or invest in
a mesocycle.
Read more: Go from couch potato to Spartan Race contender with this
workout plan
Finally, listen to your body, not your excuses
If
your form is suffering, you should lift lighter until you can confidently stand
in front of the mirror at gym and admire the form you are performing your reps
with. Joshua makes sure he is in-tune with what his body is saying and doing,
and he listens to those signs.
He
sees it with people all the time. When they go for a PB they haven’t trained
properly for they are far more at risk of getting hurt. “But if you have
trained hard and hit all your numbers leading up to it you better bite down,
squeeze tight and get it.”
Read more: These are the three best workout moves to injury-proof
your body, according to a stuntman
The
key is to know when your body legitimately isn’t ready to push itself and when
your body can be pushed, but your mind is getting in the way. “When it is comp
time or PB time my athletes hear mostly one sentence from me, ‘If you want it,
you will get it.’ If you honestly want what is on the bar more than anything
else in this world, and you won’t take no for an answer, then my friends, you
will PB.”
This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za
Image credit: iStock
Kelleigh Korevaar