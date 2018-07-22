advertisement
22 July 2018

Use this workout plan to master the superman push-up in under a month

Few body-weight moves are as impressive as this one, which has you briefly taking flight – just like the man of steel. We're talking about Superman.

0

Few body-weight moves are as impressive as this one, which has you briefly taking flight – just like the man of steel. You can do it: Follow our five-week plan to lift-off.

Read more: Build quads of the gods with these 6 moves to killer legs

Backup plan: Strong middle-back muscles will help you elevate your arms. Keep doing prone Supermans.

In a row: Use dumbbell rows to build the strength you’ll need to pull your arm backwards.

Butting edge: Your glutes help elevate your legs in flight. Train them with three sets of 10 glute bridges.

Before starting week one, do one set of 10 explosive push-ups, pushing your hands off the floor on each rep.

Week 1:

Do clap push-ups: At the top of the move, push off the floor and clap your hands together; descend.

Day 1: 5 sets of 6

Day 2: 5 sets of 6

Day 3: 5 sets of 8

Day 4: Prone Supermans. Lie on your belly, arms extended forward. Lift your legs and arms. That’s one rep; do five sets of 10.

Day 5: 5 sets of 10 claps

Day 6: 5 sets of 12

Day 7: Test – do 15 straight clap push-ups. Can’t? Re-do week 1.

Read more: Take this 3 minute push-up test to find out how fit you really are

Week 2:

Move on to shoulder-slap push-ups, slapping your shoulders with both hands at the top of the rep.

Day 8: 5 sets of 4

Day 9: 5 sets of 4

Day 10: 5 sets of 6

Day 11: Prone Supermans. Five sets of 10

Day 12: 5 sets of 6 shoulder-slap push-ups

Day 13: 5 sets of 8

Day 14: Test – complete 10 shoulder-slap push-ups, back-to-back. Not there yet? Week 3 again.

Read more: The only type of cardio that gets you jacked

Week 3:

Do hands-flying push-ups, extending your arms forward at the top of each rep before descending.

Day 15: 4 sets of 3

Day 16: 4 sets of 3

Day 17: 4 sets of 4

Day 18: Prone Supermans, this time holding for 2 seconds. Do 4 sets of 8.

Day 19: 4 sets of 6 hands-flying push-ups

Day 20: 4 sets of 6

Day 21: Test – perform 1 set of 8 hands-flying push-ups. Can’t? Try week 3 again.

Read more: These 3 cardio lessons will make you train harder and better

Week 4:

Do full-body explosive push-ups, “jumping” your whole body off the floor on each rep.

Day 22: 3 sets of 2

Day 23: 3 sets of 2

Day 24: 3 sets of 3

Day 25: Prone supermans, holding for 2 seconds, 4 sets of 8.

Day 26: 3 sets of 4 full-body explosive push-ups

Day 27: 3 sets of 4

Day 28: Test – do 5 full-body explosive push-ups. Missed it? Repeat week 4.

Week 5:

Day 29: Superman push-up. Lower your body, then explode into the air. Extend your arms; squeeze your glutes. Land. Reset. Smile.

This article was originally published on www.mh.co.za

Image credit: iStock


Jay Maryniak

 
NEXT ON HEALTH24X

Need motivation? Joel Stransky stood on the podium at the Cape Epic, a year after being in ICU

2018-04-12 10:30
advertisement

From our sponsors

Live healthier

Contraceptives and you »

Scientists create new contraceptive from seaweed Poor long-term birth control training leads to 'accidents'

7 birth control myths you should stop believing

Will the Pill make you gain weight? Can you fall pregnant while breastfeeding? We bust seven common myths about birth control.

Your digestive health »

Causes of digestive disorders 9 habits that could hurt your digestive system

Your tummy rumblings might help diagnose bowel disorder

With the assistance of an 'acoustic belt', doctors can now determine the cause of your tummy troubles.

NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 