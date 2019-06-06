Train to do a toe-tap push-up with these three workout moves You'll be doing the insane workout move in no time.

Obakeng Soke won our April #MHBeastmode competition with an insane toe-tap push-up. The competition, which partners with Scitec Nutrition to seek the best local athletes and their fitness videos on Instagram, saw Obakeng show off his athletic capabilities.

Lucky for you, he gave us the exact workout he used to develop the strength needed to perform the winning move. Want to do a toe-tap push-up? Here are the workout exercises you should be doing.

1. Explosive Clap Push-Up

Start in a regular push-up, placing your hands underneath your shoulders. Lower your chest to the floor while keeping your body rigid. Explode off the ground, bringing your palms together for a clap. Land back in the start position.

2. Leg Raise