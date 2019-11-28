This weighted abs workout will sculpt your stomach like no other All you need is one dumbbell.

What’s one way to take your abs workouts to the next level? By adding weights! That’s why I created this four-move workout, designed to sculpt your core. By adding a bit of dumbbell, you’ll challenge your abs like never before — and have the muscle tone to show for it. In fact, this workout helped one of my client transform her body, and build a visible, sculpted stomach. What’s more, it takes less than 10 minutes. Ready to give this abs workout a go?

Time: 8 minutes

Equipment: Light weights (start with 5 pounds), mat

Good for: Abs

Instructions: Complete 30 seconds of each exercise, then immediately move to the next one. Once you’ve completed all four moves, repeat the full circuit from the top a second time through.

READ MORE: Tone Your Arms And Abs At The Same Time With This 15-Minute Workout

Scissor Leg Lift With Dumbbell Pullover

How to: Lie flat on your back with one dumbbell in your hands, lifted overhead. Bring your arms up and forward, while simultaneously lifting your legs and scissor-kicking them. Continuing this motion, bring your arms and legs toward each until they nearly touch, then slowly reverse the movement. That’s one rep. Complete as many reps as you can in 30 seconds, then continue to the next move.

Weighted Knee Drop

How to: Lie on the ground with a single dumbbell in both hands. Lift your legs up to a tabletop position. Slowly drop your knees to the left side until they’re a couple inches off the ground. Pause, then engage your core to bring them back up to centre. Repeat on the other side. That’s one rep. Complete as many reps as you can in 30 seconds, then continue to the next move.

C-Curve Dumbbell Pass

How to: Start in a seated position with your knees bent and heels pressed into the ground. Your feet should be flexed toward your face and upper body straight. Keep your abdominals engaged, with your belly button drawn in. Hold a single with both hands and extend it out in front of your body. Transfer the weight into your left hand, lean back slightly, contract your abs, twist to the left, and tap the back corner of your mat with the weight. Return to start. Pass the dumbbell to the other hand, then repeat on the other side. That’s one rep. Complete as many reps as you can in 30 seconds, then continue to the next move.

Weighted Hip Drop

How to: Lie on the left side of your body. Place your elbow on the ground, directly under your shoulder with your forearm flat. Hold the dumbbell in your right hand, and place it gently on your right hip. With your legs extended and stacked on top of the other, lift your hips up high. Slowly drop your hips down, then engage your obliques to rise back up to start. That’s one rep. Complete as many reps as you can in 30 seconds, then repeat on the other side. Repeat the entire circuit a total of two times.

This article was originally published on www.womenshealthsa.co.za

Image credit: iStock