This is THE core workout this trainer recommends for abs of steel Tighten and engage the core with these moves.

Add this routine at the end of your other workouts 2–3 times a week to improve your overall core strength. Fitness Trainer and Owner of FIT BEST Training, Renché Seyffert says this workout is for all levels.

You will need to apply the 50/10 principle to get the best results. Work for 50 seconds then rest for 10 seconds. If you are on the beginners level, you can follow the 40/20 principle, where you work for 40 seconds then rest for 20 seconds.

There are many benefits that come with having a strong core. The stronger your core, the more weight you’ll be able to lift with both your upper and lower body.

Ready, steady… work!

Combo 1

50 seconds – Shoulder Taps (targeting the core and shoulders)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – High Plank Knee Circles (targeting the core and hip flexors)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – Combination: 2x Shoulder Taps; 2x Knee Circles etc.

10 seconds rest

Combo 2

50 seconds – Commando’s / Up Down Planks (targeting the core and arms)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – Plank Jacks (targeting the core and legs, while getting the heart rate up)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – Combination: 2x Commando’s and 2x Jacks, etc.

10 seconds rest

Combo 3

50 seconds – Tricep Dips (targeting the core and triceps/arms)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – Table Top Toe Taps (targeting the core)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – Combination: 1x Tricep Dip; 2x Table Top Toe Taps, etc.

10 seconds rest

Combo 4

50 seconds – High Plank Reach Forwards (targeting the core and shoulders)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – High Plank leg Lifts (targeting the core and glutes)

10 seconds rest

50 seconds – Combination: 2x Reach Forward; 2x Leg Lifts

10 seconds rest Image credit: iStock

